Sports World: Young Lions earn first points of season

Young Lions earn first points of season

Singapore Premier League cellar dwellers Young Lions ended their five-game losing start to the season by thrashing second-last Geylang International 4-1 at Jalan Besar Stadium last night.

Zikos Chua opened accounts before Ryhan Stewart netted a brace and while Sime Zuzul pulled one back for the Eagles, Qayyum Raishyan's own goal gave the bottom side a three-goal winning margin.

Barca to ensure away fans quota enforced

BARCELONA • Barcelona will make tickets for European games at the Nou Camp non-transferable, president Joan Laporta said after a reported 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans entered the venue for their Europa League game despite away fans being allocated only 5,000 tickets.

The Spanish giants were knocked out of the competition on Thursday by the German side after a 3-2 victory that saw Frankfurt advance 4-3 on aggregate.

REUTERS

Ex-England skippers back Stokes to lead

LONDON • Former England cricket captains Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain have thrown their support behind all-rounder Ben Stokes to become the team's Test captain after Joe Root stepped down.

The 31-year-old ended his five-year tenure on Friday, saying the job had taken a heavy toll on him recently after dispiriting tours of Australia and the Caribbean capped a string of poor results.

REUTERS