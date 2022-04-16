SportsWorld: Singapore shuttlers knocked out in last 8

Singapore shuttlers knocked out in last 8

The Republic's participation at badminton's Korea Masters in Gwangju ended at the quarter-final stage yesterday.

Eighth seed Yeo Jia Min lost 21-13, 21-13 to China's Wang Zhiyi in the women's singles. In the men's doubles, Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean were defeated 21-15, 21-11 by South Korea's Kim Won-ho and Choi Sol-gyu .

There was added disappointment for Hee, who also lost in the mixed doubles with Tan Wei Han. They were beaten 21-16, 21-11 by Malaysia's fourth-seeded Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai.

Ukraine-Scotland play-off on June 1

PARIS • Ukraine's World Cup play-off with Scotland, rearranged following the Russian invasion, will take place on June 1, football's world governing body Fifa announced on Thursday.

The winners of the match at Hampden Park in Glasgow will play Wales on June 5 in Cardiff for a spot at this year's Finals in Qatar. The qualifier will go into Group B, alongside England, the United States and Iran.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kim three ahead of Kemp in Hawaii

HONOLULU • South Korea's Kim Hyo-joo carded her second five-under 67 on Thursday to grab a three-shot lead at the midpoint of the Lotte Championship in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

She sits at 10-under 134 after two rounds at the Hoakalei Country Club. Australia's Sarah Kemp is second following a 69.

REUTERS

Nagelsmann gets death threats

BERLIN • Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said yesterday he had been subjected to online death threats after his team's Champions League exit to Villarreal this week.

He added that criticism is normal, and he can deal with it, but "with 450 death threats on Instagram, it's not so easy".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE