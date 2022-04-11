Sports World: Balestier climb to fourth after win

Balestier climb to fourth after win

Balestier Khalsa rose to fourth spot in the eight-team Singapore Premier League after a 1-0 win over Geylang International at Our Tampines Hub yesterday.

The Tigers' win, which came courtesy of Shuhei Hoshino's 61st-minute goal, helped them go level with third-placed Albirex Niigata on 10 points.

In yesterday's other match, Hougang United, who lost Anders Aplin to a second-half red card, moved to sixth on eight points after a 2-1 win over Young Lions, who are bottom after losing all five games this season.

Singapore second in Asia Rugby 7s Trophy

The Singapore men's side finished second in the six-team Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy in Phuket, Thailand, after losing 22-17 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in yesterday's final.

In the women's competition, the Republic finished fourth after losing 17-7 to Thailand B in the third-place play-off. Thailand A defeated UAE 22-5 in the final to win the five-team tournament.

Golovkin homes in on Canelo trilogy

TOKYO • Gennady Golovkin stopped Japan's Ryota Murata on Saturday to add the World Boxing Association middleweight title to his International Boxing Federation belt and home in on a third fight against Mexican unified super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.

The Kazakh, with a 42-1-1 record, claimed a technical knockout win in the ninth round in Saitama in his first fight in 16 months.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

American skater Liu retires at 16

NEW YORK • World bronze medallist figure skater Alysa Liu announced her retirement at the age of 16 on Saturday, saying she will be moving on with her life after having achieved all her goals in the sport.

A two-time United States national champion, Liu made her Olympic debut in Beijing in February, where she finished seventh, and she was third at the world championships in Montpellier, France two weeks ago.

REUTERS