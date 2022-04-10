Sports World

Bucks closing in on No. 2 seed in East

NEW YORK • The Milwaukee Bucks edged closer to securing the second seed for the National Basketball Association's Eastern Conference play-offs on Friday with a 131-101 rout of the Detroit Pistons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team with 30 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists as the Bucks improved to 51-30 to tighten their grip on second spot, behind the Miami Heat (53-28).

They will clinch the No. 2 spot with a win over the Cavaliers in Cleveland today, while the Boston Celtics (50-31) must beat the Memphis Grizzlies to have any chance of snatching second place.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tough day for Indian shuttlers in S. Korea

SUNCHEON (South Korea) • South Korea's second seed An Se-young defeated two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu in the women's semi-finals at the Korea Open Badminton Championships yesterday on a day to forget for India.

The 20-year-old An won 21-14, 21-17 and will face Thailand's unseeded Pornpawee Chochuwong in today's final in Suncheon.

In the men's singles semi-finals, Indonesia's Jonatan Christie defeated India's fifth-seeded Kidambi Srikanth 21-19, 21-16 and will take on China's Weng Hongyang in the final.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

