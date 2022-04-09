SportsWorld: Jokic makes history in Nuggets' vital win

Jokic makes history in Nuggets' vital win

DENVER • Nikola Jokic finished with 35 points and 16 rebounds to make National Basketball Association (NBA) history, as the Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-109 on Thursday to clinch their play-off spot.

He became the first NBA player ever to compile 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season. The regular season ends this weekend.

REUTERS

King to donate $68k for Ukraine relief

NEW YORK • Billie Jean King will be donating US$50,000 (S$68,100) to support humanitarian relief efforts for the war in Ukraine, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Thursday.

The USTA has said it will contribute 10 per cent of its ticket revenue from next week's Billie Jean King Cup Finals qualifier against Ukraine towards relief efforts.

McGregor faces six charges after arrest

DUBLIN • Conor McGregor was charged with six offences on Thursday in Ireland stemming from an arrest for dangerous driving last month and will be back in court on June 23.

He faces counts of dangerous driving, driving without a licence, failure to produce a licence, driving without insurance and failure to produce insurance records.

