Sports World: Second-round exits for S'pore shuttlers

Second-round exits for S'pore shuttlers

Singapore's badminton players suffered second-round defeats at the Korea Open yesterday.

Mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han lost to South Korea's Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun 19-21, 21-18, 21-12 while Yeo Jia Min was beaten by South Korean An Se-young 21-10, 21-10 in the women's singles.

In the men's doubles, Hee and Loh Kean Hean lost to India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 21-15, 21-19.

The last Singaporean entry left is women's doubles pair Crystal Wong and Jin Yujia, who face South Korea's Jeong and Kim Hye-jeong in the quarter-finals today.

Entries open for 3x3 competitions

The Basketball Association of Singapore will stage the 3x3 Open at the Singapore Basketball Centre from next week.

The men's tournament will take place from next Tuesday to Thursday, while the women's event will be held from April 22-23. The winners of each category will represent the Republic at the July 6-10 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore. The registration fee is $50. Sign up at www.bas.org.sg before 5pm on Sunday.

Serena hints at Wimbledon return

NEW YORK • Former world No. 1 Serena Williams hinted yesterday that she could make her return at Wimbledon in June, exactly a year since she last played on the WTA Tour due to injuries.

On an Instagram story with National Football League quarterback Aaron Rodgers, she said: "We've been talking about my comeback and he's been hyping me up and getting me ready for Wimbledon. Can't wait!"

REUTERS

Brown lifts Boston to crucial win over Bulls

BOSTON • Jaylen Brown scored 25 points on Wednesday as the Boston Celtics kept up their push for the No. 2 play-off seed in the Eastern Conference with a 117-94 National Basketball Association victory over the Chicago Bulls.

All six automatic play-off teams in the East have already been settled.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

British PM joins transgender storm

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that it was "sensible" people born male should not compete in female sporting events, after a transgender cyclist was recently barred from a women's race.

Debate in Britain has been raging, with some people saying participation should be decided by the respective sporting bodies.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE