Sports World: Yeo sets up clash against world No. 4

Yeo sets up clash against world No. 4

Singapore's world No. 16 Yeo Jia Min beat South Korea's 48th-ranked Sim Yu-jin 21-10, 21-13 yesterday to set up today's second-round women's singles match against world No. 4 An Se-young at the Korea Open Badminton Championships.

In the men's doubles, world No. 75 Loh Kean Hean and Terry Hee also beat Algeria's 58th-ranked Koceila Mammeri and Youcef Sabri Medel 21-15, 21-13. Hee will also partner Tan Wei Han as a 66th-ranked pair in the mixed doubles to play world No. 247 Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun.

Sailors go top of SPL after 1-0 victory

The Lion City Sailors are top of the Singapore Premier League table after a 1-0 win over the Young Lions at the Jalan Besar Stadium last night.

A 15th-minute strike from Gabriel Quak was enough to send the defending champions to the summit with 13 points from six matches. In last night's other game, Tanjong Pagar, who are a point behind the Sailors in second, came back from a three-goal deficit to draw 3-3 with Tampines Rovers at Our Tampines Hub.

Koeman to take over Netherlands job

THE HAGUE • Former Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman will take over as Netherlands boss from Louis van Gaal after this year's World Cup, the Dutch football federation said yesterday.

Van Gaal announced at the weekend that he had been receiving treatment for prostate cancer for the last two years, but that he still hoped to lead the team at the Finals that kick off in Qatar in November.

