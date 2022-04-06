Sports World: United should go for Pochettino: Rooney

United should go for Pochettino: Rooney

LONDON • Wayne Rooney has said he would choose Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino over Ajax Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag to become the next full-time manager of Manchester United.

British media have linked Pochettino and ten Hag to the top job as interim boss Ralf Rangnick's tenure is set to end after this season.

Ten Hag appears to be the favourite, but former United striker and current Derby County boss Rooney feels former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino is the safer pick as he "has done it in the Premier League".

REUTERS

Make Qatar special for van Gaal, says van Dijk

AMSTERDAM • Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk hopes to make this year's World Cup in Qatar an unforgettable experience for coach Louis van Gaal, who revealed over the weekend he is battling aggressive prostate cancer.

The Liverpool defender said he was in shock after hearing the news as the former United manager had not told anyone, including the players, but that was in line with the Dutchman's stoic character. Van Dijk also promised the Oranje "would be there as a group" for van Gaal, who will lead the Dutch when they face hosts Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador in Group A of the World Cup, which kicks off in November.

REUTERS

Jones' England to play Wallabies in July

SYDNEY • Australia will play Eddie Jones' England in a three-match series in July, including the first rugby Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground since 1986, it was announced yesterday.

The Wallabies will first take on the Red Rose in Perth on July 2, before flying to Brisbane the following weekend and culminating in Sydney on July 16.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Simmons out for rest of the regular season

NEW YORK • Ben Simmons has yet to play in the National Basketball Association this season, with his mental health struggles prompting the Philadelphia 76ers to omit him before trading the Australian to the Brooklyn Nets in February for James Harden.

The guard still has not made his Nets debut owing to injury and coach Steve Nash on Monday confirmed he will not return before the play-offs, including for next week's play-in tournament, which the Nets must get through to make the post-season proper.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE