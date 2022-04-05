Sports World

First-round bye for Singapore's Hee, Tan

A redraw was done for the Korea Open Badminton Championships yesterday following several withdrawals due to Covid-19, travel-and injury-related reasons.

Singaporeans Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han received a first-round bye of the mixed doubles. They will meet South Korea's Kim Young-hyuk and Kim Hye-jeong or Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun in the second round.

Crystal Wong and Jin Yujia moved straight into the quarter-finals of the 10-duo women's doubles, where they will face Jeong and Kim Hye-jeong.

Van Gaal won't stop work despite cancer

AMSTERDAM • Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said on Sunday that he is battling prostate cancer and still undergoing treatment for the disease.

Speaking on Dutch TV show Humberto, the 70-year-old former Manchester United and Barcelona coach revealed his diagnosis, but plans to carry on in his role and lead the Oranje, in Group A with hosts Qatar, Ecuador and Senegal, at the Nov 21-Dec 18 World Cup.

REUTERS

Australia set for two Rugby World Cups

SYDNEY • Australia was yesterday named as the preferred candidate to host the women's 2029 rugby World Cup, setting up the country to go back-to-back with the men's tournament in 2027.

World Rugby chief Alan Gilpin said he was impressed by Australia's proposals to "cement the nation's status as being at the heart of the rugby universe" for three years.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE