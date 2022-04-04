Sports World: Group lines up plans to back up Blues bid

Group lines up plans to back up Blues bid

LONDON • The Ricketts family has outlined a list of commitments if they win the bid to buy Chelsea, saying it would never allow the English Premier League club to participate in a European Super League competition and will also explore the option of redeveloping Stamford Bridge.

The American group has been under fire from Blues fans since they were made aware of patriarch Joe's anti-Muslim comments, which were made public in a series of leaked e-mails in 2019.

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust has said 77 per cent of its members do not support the bid, one of several under consideration, but the family hopes the latest commitments can help appease a portion of the fanbase, whom it wishes to win over to strengthen its cause.

Australia win 7th cricket World Cup

CHRISTCHURCH (New Zealand) • Australia's cricketers, led by a sublime 170 from Alyssa Healy, rewrote the record books to beat a valiant England side by 71 runs in the Women's World Cup final in Christchurch yesterday.

The victory continued Australia's dominance of the 50-over format with their seventh title from 12 World Cups and extended their one-day international record to 38 wins from 39 matches over the past four years.

Borussia's title chase nearly over after loss

MUNICH • RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer scored twice and set up a third goal for a 4-1 victory at second-placed Borussia Dortmund on Saturday that all but killed off the hosts' slim title hopes.

Dortmund are now nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich, 4-1 winners at Freiburg, with six games remaining. In Spain, Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-1 to put the La Liga leaders 12 points clear at the top before yesterday's games.

