Sports World

Milestone result for S'pore fencer Dan

Singaporean fencer Dan Wei Zuo created history at the World Cadet and Junior Fencing Championships in Dubai yesterday, finishing in the top eight of the junior men's sabre.

The 18-year-old defeated Romania's Mihnea Enache 15-13 in the round of 32, before upsetting fourth seed Lasha Kutchukhidze of Georgia 15-13 in the next stage.

He lost 15-10 to Italy's Pietro Torre in the quarter-finals to notch the best result for a Singaporean in the category at the world junior championships.

Matsuyama pulls out of Texas Open

LOS ANGELES • Japan's Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the PGA Tour Texas Open on Friday with a neck injury - less than a week before his title defence at Augusta National.

The Japanese golfer carded a two-over 74 first round at TPC San Antonio on Thursday, and was one over for the tournament when he pulled out on Friday. His status remains unknown. American Ryan Palmer took a two-stroke lead in the second round with a six-under 66 for a 10-under 134 total. Compatriots Kevin Chappell (65) and Matt Kuchar (69), and South Africa's Dylan Frittelli (66) share second place on eight under.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Medvedev confirms he is set for surgery

PARIS • Russia's Daniil Medvedev will be out of action for one or two months as he goes under the knife to fix a hernia problem, the world No. 2 said yesterday, casting doubt over his fitness ahead of the May 22-June 5 French Open.

The 26-year-old, who won the US Open last year and lost in the Australian Open final to Rafael Nadal in January, will likely miss this month's Monte Carlo Masters as well as the ATP 1000 events in Madrid and Rome next month.

REUTERS