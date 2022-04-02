SportsWorld: Para swimmers win 3 silvers in Germany

Para swimmers win 3 silvers in Germany

Singapore's para swimmers bagged three silvers in the IDM (Internationale Deutsche Meisterschaften) event at the Europasportpark in Berlin on Thursday.

Yip Pin Xiu won a silver in the women's 200m backstroke with 4min 42.24sec. The team of Wong Zhi Wei, Sophie Soon, Toh Wei Soong and Danielle Moi finished second in the mixed 4x50m individual medley relay, clocking 2:13.63.

Colin Soon, 16, clocked 1:13.53 in the men's 100m breaststroke, earning him a silver in the youth category.

Sharik out of World 10-Ball C'ships

Singapore pool player Sharik Sayed, 31, was knocked out of the World 10-Ball Championships in Las Vegas after losing 10-7 to Hong Kong's world No. 57 Robbie Capito in the round of 32 yesterday.

Sharik, ranked 44th, cashed out for US$1,500 (S$2,035). Earlier, he had beaten Taiwanese former world No. 1 Ko Pin-yi 8-7 to reach the money rounds.

Kim nets treble as Sailors beat Balestier

The Lion City Sailors thrashed Balestier Khalsa 4-0 with a hat-trick by Kim Shin-wook at the Jalan Besar Stadium (JBS) last night, helping them move to the top of the Singapore Premier League with 10 points from five games.

Trailing two points behind are Albirex Niigata - who drew 1-1 with hosts Hougang United yesterday - and Tanjong Pagar United, who will regain top spot if they beat the Young Lions at JBS today.