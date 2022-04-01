Sports World: Transgender cyclist barred from event

Transgender cyclist barred from event

LONDON • The UCI, cycling's governing body, yesterday ruled British transgender cyclist Emily Bridges would not be allowed to race in the women's event at the British National Omnium Championships this weekend.

The 21-year-old had been allowed to enter under British Cycling's transgender and non-binary participation policy, leading to threats of a boycott from other female riders if she was allowed to compete.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Australia coach Arnold spared axe

SYDNEY • Australia's football chiefs yesterday said Graham Arnold will stay as national coach despite calls for his axing after the team's failure to automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

In order to book their berth in Qatar, the Socceroos must win the Asian qualifying play-off against the United Arab Emirates on June 7, with the winners then facing Peru a week later.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Van Nistelrooy set to be new PSV coach

AMSTERDAM • Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has signed a three-year contract to become PSV Eindhoven coach from next season, the Eredivisie football club said on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old will succeed Roger Schmidt - who will leave when his contact expires at the end of this season - in what will be his first senior management role.

REUTERS