Sports World: Singapore's Yapp goes back to the top

Singapore's Yapp goes back to the top

After finishing second at last week's Las Vegas Open, national pool player Aloysius Yapp has leapfrogged Austria's Albin Ouschan to be the world No. 1 in the new World Pool-Billiard Association rankings yesterday.

Meanwhile, fellow Singaporean Sharik Sayed moved up four places to 44th, while Toh Lian Han slipped four rungs to 67th.

2024 America's Cup to be in Barcelona

BARCELONA • Barcelona was confirmed on Tuesday as the venue for the next America's Cup in 2024, seeing off Malaga, Jeddah and Auckland in a closely fought competition to host the prized sailing event.

A US$99 million (S$134 million) bid from the New Zealand government was turned down in favour of Barcelona hosting the Auld Mug for the first time, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressing her disappointment.

REUTERS

Everton record $215m in losses

LONDON • Premier League club Everton said the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic were the main reason for losses of £120.9 million (S$215 million) for the year ending in June 2021, after releasing their latest consolidated accounts on Tuesday.

Their total loss over the last three seasons amounts to nearly £372 million. A club are in breach of profit and sustainability rules if the adjusted loss over a three-year period exceeds £105 million, but the Toffees said they were working with the league to ensure compliance.

REUTERS