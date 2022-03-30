Sports World: Saudi host option for Usyk-Joshua bout

Saudi host option for Usyk-Joshua bout

LONDON • World heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk's rematch with Briton Anthony Joshua is likely to take place in late June with Saudi Arabia being considered, his promoter told Sky Sports.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month, Usyk returned to his homeland to join a territorial defence battalion, raising doubts about the rematch.

However, ESPN reported last week that a fight between the two would take place after the Ukrainian sports minister gave Usyk permission to leave the country.

REUTERS

Bernal cycling again after horror crash

BOGOTA • Egan Bernal, who has posted a picture of himself on Instagram cycling on the road, said he was happy to be back on his bike just two months after a near-fatal accident left him needing multiple operations.

The Colombian, who won the 2019 Tour de France and last year's Giro d'Italia, had neurosurgery after slamming into a bus in Colombia in January.

REUTERS

Biathlon Union bans Russia and Ukraine

BERLIN • The International Biathlon Union (IBU) yesterday said it had suspended the national federations of Russia and Belarus following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The IBU said both national federations had brought the sport into disrepute and had "violated the humanitarian obligations".

REUTERS