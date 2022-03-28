Sports World: Sixers replace Heat at Eastern summit

Sixers replace Heat at Eastern summit

MIAMI • The slumping Miami Heat surrendered the National Basketball Association Eastern Conference lead on Saturday after a weak showing in a 110-95 home loss to Kevin Durant's sizzling Brooklyn Nets.

The Philadelphia 76ers now lead the East after the Nets, paced by a game-high 23 points from Durant, secured their seventh victory in nine games.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Blaydes too sharp for Daukaus with TKO

COLOMBUS (Ohio) • Curtis Blaydes landed an impressive technical knockout of fellow American Chris Daukaus 17 seconds into the second round of their main event on Saturday at the Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night event in Columbus, Ohio.

The other card winners included lightweight Marc Diakiese, welterweight Neil Magny, flyweight Kai Kara-France, welterweight Bryan Barberena and flyweight Alexa Grasso.

REUTERS

Madsen well-placed for consecutive wins

LOS ANGELES • Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark bounced back from a bogey and double bogey at the seventh and eighth holes respectively to post a three-under 69 for a three-stroke lead after the third round of the JTBC Classic at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California.

The first Danish winner on the LPGA Tour is chasing back-to-back titles after winning in Thailand two weeks ago and, at 14-under 202, she led South Korea's An Na-rin (69) by three strokes. There was a three-way tie for third going into yesterday's final round.

REUTERS