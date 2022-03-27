Sports World: Usyk prepares for Joshua rematch

Usyk prepares for Joshua rematch

LONDON • World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, who owns three of the four major boxing belts, has begun preparations for his rematch with Briton Anthony Joshua, the Ukrainian boxer said on Friday.

The 35-year-old revealed the news on his Instagram page. ESPN last week said Usyk, who had returned home to help out in defence efforts following Russia's invasion, had been given permission to leave the country.

REUTERS

Madsen looking good at JTBC halfway mark

LOS ANGELES • Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen, a winner two weeks ago in Thailand, fired a five-under 67 to seize a two-stroke lead after Friday's second round of the LPGA JTBC Classic.

Madsen was on 11-under 133 after 36 holes, with New Zealand's Lydia Ko (67) and South Korea's Choi Hye-jin (68) sharing second on 135. Three players were tied for fourth, a shot behind.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Chinese quartet banned by BWF

KUALA LUMPUR • Four Chinese badminton players have been punished for breaking anti-corruption rules by failing to try their best in a 2018 doubles match at the Fuzhou China Open, the sport's governing body said on Friday.

He Jiting, Tan Qiang, Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen have been hit with three-month bans, but the sentences have been suspended for two years, the Badminton World Federation said. If there are any repeat offences within two years, the bans will take effect.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Barca chief says Xavi can stay indefinitely

BARCELONA • Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez can remain at the La Liga side for as long as he wants following his superb start in the job, club president Joan Laporta said yesterday.

The club great, who joined in November, has suffered only one league loss. Barca are on a 13-match La Liga unbeaten run.

REUTERS