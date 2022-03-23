Sports World: Mickelson will not be at Augusta National

Mickelson will not be at Augusta National

WASHINGTON • Six-time Major golf champion Phil Mickelson will not play at the Masters from April 7 to 10, missing the Augusta National showdown for the first time since 1994, according to a field update posted on Monday on the tournament's website.

His status had been in question since he criticised the PGA Tour in remarks revealed last month supporting a Saudi-backed rival circuit. He apologised later, saying he needed some time away from golf.

It remains to be seen if he will defend his title at the PGA Championship in May.

Overmars gets second chance at Antwerp

BRUSSELS • Marc Overmars has been appointed sporting director at Belgian top flight football club Royal Antwerp, just a month after leaving Ajax Amsterdam after sending inappropriate messages and photos to female staff.

The former Netherlands winger had to resign last month from his position as Ajax's sporting director after several colleagues said they had received messages from him and questioned the "sexist" culture at the club. Antwerp said they were giving Overmars a "second chance", after he penned a four-year deal.

Virus-hit Pepe, Dias out of Turkey game

LISBON • Portugal defender Pepe will miss their World Cup play-off semi-final against Turkey tomorrow after testing positive for Covid-19, the Portuguese Football Federation said.

The 39-year-old's absence means the former European champions will be without their two first-choice centre backs for the clash in Porto, with Ruben Dias ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

The winners will face either Italy or North Macedonia five days later in a game that will determine one of the last three spots left for European teams at Qatar 2022, which kicks off in November.

Nadal fractures rib, out for 4-6 weeks

MADRID • Rafael Nadal said yesterday he would be out of action for between four to six weeks with a stress fracture of the rib.

"This is not good news and I did not expect this," tweeted Nadal, 35, who will miss the start of the clay-court season.

The injury occurred on Saturday during his semi-final at the Indian Wells Masters. After the final, he said he had trouble breathing during the straight-sets loss to Taylor Fritz. Nadal is aiming for his 14th title at Roland Garros. The French Open starts on May 22.

