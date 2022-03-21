Sports World: Aspinall overwhelms Volkov for London win

Aspinall overwhelms Volkov for London win

LONDON • Tom Aspinall defeated Alexander Volkov by submission in the first round of their heavyweight bout at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night in London on Saturday.

Wins by Liverpool fighters Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann stole the show at the O2 Arena, as the UFC returned to London for the first time in three years.

REUTERS

Fan fears over Qatar horrible, says Southgate

LONDON • England manager Gareth Southgate feels it is "horrible" some fans will not travel to Qatar for November's football World Cup due to concerns over human rights issues in the country.

Homosexuality is illegal in the Gulf state and there is also unease over women's rights.

REUTERS

Riley surges into the lead at Valspar with a 62

MIAMI • PGA Tour rookie Davis Riley shot a 62 on Saturday to vault to the top of the leaderboard after owning the 54-hole scoring record at the Valspar Championship.

Davis stood at 18-under 195 for a two-shot lead over Matthew NeSmith (69), with Justin Thomas (66) and Sam Burns (67) three shots back.

REUTERS

Fifa joins humanitarian aid campaign for Ukraine

LONDON • Fifa on Saturday sent medical supplies to the Ukrainian Football Association and allocated US$1 million (S$1.36 million) to the Fifa Foundation for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

The sport's governing body said it was in response to the growing humanitarian situation with the war now into its fourth week of fighting.

REUTERS