Sports World: Benzema's appeal set for June 30-July 1

Benzema's appeal set for June 30-July 1

VERSAILLES • Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema's appeal against a one-year suspended sentence for complicity in a bid to blackmail former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape will be heard on June 30-July 1, a judiciary source said on Tuesday.

Benzema was also fined €75,000 (S$112,000).

The sentence for the 2015 extortion attempt, which led Benzema to be cast out of the France team for 51/2 years, was tougher than prosecutors had requested.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Barca and Spotify in shirt, stadium deal

BARCELONA • Barcelona have signed a shirt and stadium sponsorship deal with audio streaming platform Spotify, the Spanish club announced on Tuesday.

The brand will appear on the front of the men and women's team jerseys for four seasons from the 2022-23 campaign. The company will also be the first brand to sponsor the club's stadium, that will now be called the Spotify Camp Nou.

REUTERS

Super Rugby Pacific badly hit by virus

WELLINGTON • New Zealand will host only one Super Rugby Pacific match this weekend, organisers said yesterday, as Covid-19 outbreaks in local teams continue to wreak havoc with the schedule.

Cases at the Auckland Blues, Otago Highlanders and Canterbury Crusaders squads have forced their round-five fixtures to be postponed, leaving only Moana Pasifika to play the Waikato Chiefs in Auckland on Saturday.

REUTERS