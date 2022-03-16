Sports World: Fit-again Eriksen back in Danish squad

Fit-again Eriksen back in Danish squad

LONDON • Christian Eriksen was yesterday called up to the Denmark national squad, the first time the Brentford playmaker has been selected since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last year.

The Danes, who have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in November, have scheduled friendlies against the Netherlands and Serbia at the end of this month.

REUTERS

Benzema injured after netting double

MADRID • Karim Benzema grabbed an assist and two late goals but was taken off with an injury late on as Real Madrid defeated Mallorca 3-0 on Monday for their fourth consecutive La Liga win.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have 66 points from 28 games, extending their lead to 10 points over second-place Sevilla, who were held to a 1-1 stalemate at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

REUTERS

Jeddah to host race till new track is ready

JEDDAH • Saudi Arabia's Jeddah street track is set to host the country's Formula One night race for at least another four years, the chief executive of the event's promoter, Martin Whitaker, has said.

The GP, which debuted last year, is expected to move to Qiddiya, a planned entertainment resort near the capital Riyadh, once a permanent circuit has been built.

REUTERS

Hamilton to honour mum by adding name

LONDON • Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Monday that he planned to add his mother's maiden name Larbalestier to his name.

The Briton added he was working on the change and hoped to make it soon. He said he would race under the new name to honour his family heritage.

REUTERS