SportsWorld

World No. 2 Korda out with blood clot

MIAMI • Women's world No. 2 Nelly Korda said on Sunday she was being treated for a blood clot after seeking advice for swelling in her arm and will be sidelined from golf indefinitely.

The American said her arm had swelled up after a workout on Friday, prompting a visit to the emergency room, and requested privacy amid her ongoing treatment.

The 23-year-old is coming off the best year of her career, winning her first Major at the Women's PGA Championship last June and the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in August.

ITF replaces Russia with Serbia, Australia

PARIS • Holders Russia, suspended from international sporting competitions because of its invasion of Ukraine, will be replaced by Serbia in the Davis Cup Finals and by Australia in the Billie Jean King Cup, the International Tennis Federation said yesterday.

Serbia were chosen to take part in the Davis Cup Finals in September because they were the highest-ranked losing semi-finalists last year. Similarly, Australia earned their berth as the highest-ranked losing semi-finalists in last year's Billie Jean King Cup.

Three run onto pitch for wefie with Kohli

NEW DELHI • Three fans breached Covid-19 security measures at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday to take a wefie with Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli.

Kohli was at first slip in the final session of the second day of the pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka when three young men ran on the field and attempted to embrace the player, who obliged even as he signalled to them not to come too close due to the Covid-19 bubble protocols. A group of security officers gave chase and eventually overpowered the trio before hauling them off the field as the crowd roared and clapped.

