Sports World

Ballon d'Or will assess season's performance

PARIS • The Ballon d'Or, awarded to the world's best male and female footballers, is revamping its format from next season, organisers France Football magazine said on Friday.

The award will now be based on performances across a whole football season, rather than a calendar year, and the jury that selects the winner will be reduced to around 100 journalists rather than the current 170.

The women's award will have a jury of 50.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Monday end for Players C'ship after more rain

MIAMI • Torrential rain wreaked havoc at The Players Championship for a second straight day on Friday, washing out play and forcing a Monday finish.

Play was suspended at TPC Sawgrass after just four hours on Friday, with players hauled off the course at Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida due to "unplayable conditions". Nearly 50 players in the field had yet to complete their first round. PGA Tour officials later abandoned play for the day.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lydia down with virus, won't defend Saudi title

LOS ANGELES • Defending champion Lydia Ko has tested positive for Covid-19 and withdrawn from next week's Saudi Ladies International, tournament organisers said yesterday.

The New Zealander is in isolation after testing positive following the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore last week, where she finished tied for 23rd.

REUTERS

Ex-Wallabies coach takes reins of Pumas

BUENOS AIRES • Australian globe-trotter Michael Cheika was on Friday named as the new coach of Argentina on a contract which will take him through to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The 55-year-old former Wallabies coach succeeds Mario Ledesma, who quit last month after the Pumas suffered a 53-7 defeat by Ireland in November.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE