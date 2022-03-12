SportsWorld: Late Moritz magic sinks Geylang

Late Moritz magic sinks Geylang

A 91st-minute strike from the halfway line by Andre Moritz helped Hougang United beat Geylang International 3-2 in a Singapore Premier League clash at the Hougang Stadium last night.

The Eagles' Sime Zuzul opened the scoring in the fourth minute but Brazilian Moritz equalised on 74 minutes with Amy Recha giving the Cheetahs the lead two minutes later.

Geylang's Takahiro Tezuka thought he had rescued a point in the 89th minute but Moritz replied with the winner straight from kick-off.

Uefa probe conduct of PSG officials

MADRID • Uefa opened a disciplinary investigation on Thursday against Paris Saint-Germain, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo after their angry tirade in the referee's room following the club's Champions League exit at Real Madrid.

The probe concerns the "general principles of conduct" as well as "incorrect behaviour of players and officials".

PSG blew a two-goal lead on Wednesday to lose 3-2 on aggregate in the last 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

REUTERS

Barca held 0-0, Foxes beat Rennes

BARCELONA • Barcelona drew 0-0 at home with Galatasaray in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday as defending champions Sevilla beat West Ham United 1-0 with Munir El Haddadi's strike.

In the Europa Conference League, Leicester City beat Rennes 2-0 thanks to goals from Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho. The second legs will be played next Thursday.

REUTERS

Storms wreak havoc on Players C'ship

MIAMI • Rain and thunderstorms wreaked havoc at the PGA Tour's Players Championship in Florida on Thursday, causing a lengthy suspension of play that halted the first round.

Seventy-two players, including Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth, had yet to tee off due to the delay, with Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge each shooting a six-under 66 to take a one-stroke clubhouse lead.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE