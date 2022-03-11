Sports World : Oh is co-leader but Thai Ariya falters

Oh is co-leader but Thai Ariya falters

BANGKOK • Australia's Su Oh kept her cool in hot, sticky conditions to share a three-way tie for the lead after the first round of the Honda LPGA Thailand event yesterday.

She fired a nine-under 63 with no dropped shots to sit alongside Japan's Nasa Hataoka and Esther Henseleit of Germany at the Siam Country Club in the beach resort of Pattaya.

Thai defending champion and former world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn had a disastrous front nine, chalking up four bogeys and ending on two-over 74.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Criminal probe into Astana team's owner

PARIS • The company holding the Astana Qazaqstan pro cycling team's licence has been placed under judicial investigation, according to legal documents Reuters saw on Wednesday.

The probe was opened by the Luxembourg prosecutor's office in January last year under Article 140 of the criminal code, which includes "the forgery of documents, misuse of corporate assets, breach of trust, money laundering, and fraud". The investigation into Astana, managed by former Kazakh Olympic champion Alexandre Vinokourov, was triggered by a Deloitte audit from 2019.

REUTERS

Dutch player may be charged with murder

AMSTERDAM • Dutch prosecutors intend to press attempted murder charges against Spartak Moscow forward Quincy Promes, they said on Wednesday, in order to ensure his case proceeds as quickly as possible.

The Netherlands international, who was arrested in connection with a July 2020 stabbing of his cousin in the Dutch town of Abcoude, has denied involvement. Hearings are planned for March 31, the public prosecutor's office said of the 30-year-old, who scored for his Russian club over the weekend.

REUTERS