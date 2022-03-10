Sports World: Warne's state funeral set for Mar 30 at MCG

Warne's state funeral set for Mar 30 at MCG

SYDNEY • Australian cricket great Shane Warne will be honoured with a state funeral on March 30 evening, the state government of Victoria said yesterday.

Warne died at the age of 52 on the Thai holiday island of Koh Samui last Friday. His body is to be repatriated. An autopsy found he had died of natural causes following a reported heart attack.

A state funeral for the legendary leg-spinner will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with tickets open to the public and further details are still being finalised.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Fittipaldi to test but Haas still searching

LONDON • Brazilian reserve Pietro Fittipaldi will test for Haas in Bahrain today following the departure of Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, the US-owned Formula One team said yesterday.

Haas severed ties last week with Mazepin, 23, and title sponsor Uralkali, owned by his billionaire father Dmitry, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The team have yet to say who will race alongside German Mick Schumacher when the season starts in Bahrain on March 20.

REUTERS

Rodgers inks $272m Packers deal: reports

LOS ANGELES • Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Tuesday he will return to play for the club next season but denied media reports of signing a record-breaking contract extension.

Multiple reports said Rodgers had agreed a new four-year US$200 million (S$272 million) deal that will see him become the highest paid player in the National Football League. However, he wrote on Twitter that while he will remain with Green Bay next season, reports detailing a new contract were wide of the mark.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE