Sports World: Imola to be on F1 calendar till 2025

Imola to be on F1 calendar till 2025
ROME • Italy's Imola circuit will remain on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after the successful staging of two grands prix during the Covid-19 pandemic, F1 chief Stefano Domenicali confirmed on Monday.
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on April 24 will be the fourth of a 22-race F1 calendar, which starts on March 20 in Bahrain.
StarHub announced yesterday it has secured the rights to air the upcoming season via Hub Sports 1 and Hub Sports 2.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
City Football Group bids for club in Brazil
SAO PAULO • The owners of Manchester City are interested in acquiring a controlling stake in reigning Brazilian Serie A champions Atletico Mineiro, according to Brazilian media reports.
City Football Group (CFG) has offered to pay 1 billion reais (S$268.2 million) for a 51 per cent stake, Globo Esporte newspaper reported, but Atletico are holding out for 2 billion reais.
XINHUA
Forest to face Reds in FA Cup last eight
LONDON • Nottingham Forest earned an FA Cup quarter-final clash with Liverpool as the hosts beat fellow Championship side Huddersfield 2-1 in Monday's fifth-round tie.
They will now meet on March 20 in their first Cup meeting since the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE