Sports World: Imola to be on F1 calendar till 2025

Imola to be on F1 calendar till 2025

ROME • Italy's Imola circuit will remain on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after the successful staging of two grands prix during the Covid-19 pandemic, F1 chief Stefano Domenicali confirmed on Monday.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on April 24 will be the fourth of a 22-race F1 calendar, which starts on March 20 in Bahrain.

StarHub announced yesterday it has secured the rights to air the upcoming season via Hub Sports 1 and Hub Sports 2.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

City Football Group bids for club in Brazil

SAO PAULO • The owners of Manchester City are interested in acquiring a controlling stake in reigning Brazilian Serie A champions Atletico Mineiro, according to Brazilian media reports.

City Football Group (CFG) has offered to pay 1 billion reais (S$268.2 million) for a 51 per cent stake, Globo Esporte newspaper reported, but Atletico are holding out for 2 billion reais.

XINHUA

Forest to face Reds in FA Cup last eight

LONDON • Nottingham Forest earned an FA Cup quarter-final clash with Liverpool as the hosts beat fellow Championship side Huddersfield 2-1 in Monday's fifth-round tie.

They will now meet on March 20 in their first Cup meeting since the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE