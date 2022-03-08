Sports World

Warne's autopsy reveals natural death

BANGKOK • Cricket superstar Shane Warne died of natural causes, Thai police said yesterday, as his family lamented a "tragedy we will never come to terms with", even as they accepted the autopsy findings.

The legendary Australian leg-spinner died aged 52 in Koh Samui on Friday after being found unresponsive at a luxury villa. Initial reports said he had suffered a heart attack.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tatum hits 54 to tie Bird's franchise mark

BOSTON • Jayson Tatum erupted for 54 points as the Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets 126-120 in the National Basketball Association at the TD Garden on Sunday.

Tatum's virtuoso performance means the forward has now tied Celtics legend Larry Bird's franchise record of four career 50-point displays.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nurmagomedov to make Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS • Undefeated former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will be inducted into the Ultimate Fighting Championship Hall of Fame on July 2.

The 33-year-old Russian (29-0) retired in October 2020.

REUTERS•