Sports World: Tanjong Pagar go top of SPL after draw

Tanjong Pagar go top of SPL after draw

Tanjong Pagar United topped the Singapore Premier League table after a late Shodai Nishikawa equaliser gave them a 2-2 draw with Hougang United at the Jurong East Stadium yesterday.

The Jaguars looked set for another upset win after Khairul Nizam's 72nd-minute opener. But the Cheetahs hit back with goals by Nazrul Nazari and Kaishu Yamazaki in the 77th and 79th minutes respectively, before Nishikawa stole a point two minutes from time.

The Jaguars have four points from two games, one ahead of Albirex Niigata, Lion City Sailors and Geylang International. Hougang have one point from two matches.

Blaze Dolphins extend winning run

Blaze Dolphins maintained their winning run in the Netball Super League with a 57-35 victory over Swifts Barracudas at Our Tampines Hub yesterday.

After two rounds, the undefeated Dolphins are top of the table and will play fourth-placed Mission Mannas in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Defending champions Sneakers Stingrays, who beat the Mannas 57-40, are second and meet third-placed Fier Orcas in the other semi-final.

James registers season-high 56pts

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James capped a National Basketball Association joint-season best 56-point performance with a dunk during a late 8-0 run as the Los Angeles Lakers survived a frantic finish to outlast the visiting Golden State Warriors 124-116 on Saturday.

The tally was his highest since joining the Lakers in 2018 as well as the 13th 50-point or more game of his career.

REUTERS