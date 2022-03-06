Sports World

Tanaka scores four against Balestier

Kodai Tanaka scored the Singapore Premier League season's first hat-trick in Albirex Niigata's 6-0 thrashing of Balestier Khalsa at the Jurong East Stadium yesterday.

Tanaka bagged four goals, all of which came via headers while Tadanari Lee and captain Jun Kobayashi also got on the scoresheet.

Albirex's first win of the season propelled them to the top of the table on three points, ahead of Tanjong Pagar United, who face Hougang United today.

Swimmer Sun's doping ban upheld

LAUSANNE • China's three-gold Olympic champion swimmer Sun Yang, who is banned until June 2024, yesterday saw his final appeal against a doping sanction dismissed, the Swiss Federal Court announced.

The punishment handed down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport was "not contrary to the fundamental principles of the legal order", and Sun's right to be heard "had not been violated". The 30-year-old was initially banned in February 2020, resulting in his absence from the Tokyo Games.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Great putting gives Hovland Florida lead

LOS ANGELES • Norwegian star Viktor Hovland used his hot putter to ring up seven birdies on Friday and take the second-round lead at the PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

His six-under 66 moved him to nine-under 135 for the tournament, good for a two-shot lead over American Talor Gooch (68), England's Tyrrell Hatton (68) and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (72) - all tied on 137. Hovland needed just 23 putts to complete the low round of the day at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

REUTERS