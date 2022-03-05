SportsWorld: Boro handed another big Cup tie in Blues

Boro handed another big Cup tie in Blues

LONDON • Chelsea will make the trip to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-finals, pitting the European champions against the Championship side who beat Manchester United and Tottenham.

Liverpool will play either Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield. Southampton will host Manchester City, while Everton, who beat non-league Boreham 2-0 on Thursday, will travel to Crystal Palace. The quarter-final ties will be played between March 18 and 21.

Betis face Valencia in Copa del Rey final

MADRID • A stoppage-time goal from Borja Iglesias rescued a 1-1 draw for Real Betis against Rayo Vallecano in their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on Thursday, to send Betis into the final 3-2 on aggregate.

Betis will play fellow La Liga side Valencia in the final at La Cartuja stadium in Seville on April 23.

Heat come from behind to spoil Durant's return

NEW YORK • The Miami Heat spoilt superstar Kevin Durant's return from injury after six weeks out on Thursday, holding on for a 113-107 National Basketball Association victory over the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Centre.

Durant had 31 points but could not prevent Miami from overcoming a 16-point deficit to win.

