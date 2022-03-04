Sports World : PGA Tour events to be shown on OTT platform

PGA Tour events to be shown on OTT platform

Mola, an over-the-top multimedia company headquartered in Jakarta, has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the PGA Tour in Singapore starting this week, the tour announced yesterday.

The company acquired the rights to PGA Tour events in Singapore from Discovery, the tour's international rights and distribution partner.

This week's Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Puerto Rico Open will be shown on the platform.

REUTERS

Golovkin-Murata fight to be in Japan in April

TOKYO • Kazakh middleweight boxer Gennady Golovkin, 39, announced yesterday that his title unification fight against Ryota Murata will take place in Japan next month, after being postponed in December owing to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The current International Boxing Federation champion, also known as "GGG", tweeted the fight would take place on April 9 in Saitama. The hard-punching Golovkin (41-1-1) last fought in December 2020 when he stopped Poland's Kamil Szeremeta. Murata has a 16-2 record.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Valencia into final after beating Bilbao

MADRID • Goncalo Guedes' stunning strike earned Valencia a 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey semi-final, second leg on Wednesday to take them back to the final three years after they won the trophy with a shock victory over Barcelona.

Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Bilbao, Valencia, roared on by the crowd at a sold-out Mestalla stadium, advanced 2-1 on aggregate. The La Liga side will face the winner of the other semi-final between Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano, which took place yesterday.

REUTERS