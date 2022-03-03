Sports World: Everton sever ties with Russian sponsors

Everton sever ties with Russian sponsors

LONDON • Everton have suspended all commercial sponsorship arrangements with their Russian partners USM Holdings, MegaFon and Yota with immediate effect as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Premier League club said yesterday.

USM and mobile virtual network operator MegaFon are linked to billionaire and oligarch Alisher Usmanov, who has been sanctioned by the European Union for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Toffees agreed a £30 million (S$54.2 million) naming rights deal with Usmanov for their proposed new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium back in 2020, while his holding company USM has sponsored Everton's Finch Farm training ground since 2017.

REUTERS

Ukrainian children get boost from Uefa

LONDON • The Uefa Foundation for Children will grant €1 million (S$1.5 million) to charity initiatives focusing on children in Ukraine affected by Russia's invasion, the president of European football's governing body, Aleksander Ceferin, said on Tuesday.

The foundation will grant a further €100,000 emergency aid fund to the Football Association of Moldova, which is working with humanitarian organisations to help children and refugees who have fled Ukraine.

The emergency aid fund will also partly be used to provide children's hospitals in Ukraine with medicines and supplies.

Vardy helps Foxes snap Clarets' unbeaten run

LONDON • Leicester City dented Burnley's bid to avoid relegation from the English Premier League as Jamie Vardy returned from injury after nearly three months out to inspire a 2-0 win at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

Brendan Rodgers' side, in 12th place, stole the points with two goals in the last eight minutes as Vardy set up James Maddison before scoring himself.

Burnley, in 18th spot, remain in the relegation zone, one point below Everton (22), after their three-game unbeaten run came to an end in painful fashion. Had the Clarets taken at least a point, they would have moved out of the bottom three for the first time since November.

Elderly athlete breaks Thai 100m record

BANGKOK • It takes Thai athlete Sawang Janpram 27.08 seconds to run 100 metres. That's not bad, given he is 102 years old.

Sawang is known for being the oldest sprinter in the South-east Asian country and has participated four times in the annual Thailand Masters Athletics Championships.

Last weekend at the championships' 26th iteration held in the Samut Songkhram province, he won all the gold medals in the 100-105 years category as he has outlived all rivals in that age range.

