Sports World: Paddler Ser wins all-S'porean final 

Paddler Ser wins all-S'porean final

Singaporean paddler Ser Lin Qian beat teammate Zhou Jingyi 3-0 (18-16, 13-11, 11-7) to avenge an earlier defeat and win the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender Vila Real Under-19 girls' singles title in Portugal on Monday.

Ser, 16, had lost 3-1 (11-8, 11-13, 11-3, 11-2) to Zhou, 17, in the Under-17 girls' singles final on Sunday.

She has been in fine form this year, having claimed the Under-17 and Under-19 singles titles at the WTT Youth Contender Metz in France last month.

Pele discharged from Sao Paulo hospital

SAO PAULO • Brazilian football legend Pele has been released from hospital after treatment for a urinary infection that was discovered by doctors who were treating him for colon cancer, medics said on Monday.

The Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said the 81-year-old's "clinical conditions are stable", but treatment would continue. Pele is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Changchun out of AFC Champs League

HONG KONG • Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai have withdrawn from this year's Asian Champions League, the Asian Football Confederation said yesterday.

The AFC did not provide a reason for the pullout, which means the winners of the play-off between Sydney FC and Kaya FC-Iloilo will advance directly to the group phase.

