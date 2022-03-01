SportsWorld

Zhou wins U-17 title and joins 2 others in U-19 fight

In an all-Singaporean final, Zhou Jingyi beat Ser Lin Qian 3-1 (11-8, 11-13, 11-3, 11-2) to win the World Table Tennis Youth Contender Vila Real Under-17 girls' singles title in Portugal on Sunday.

The duo and Janissa Cheng will now turn their attention to the Under-19 singles event.

Straka first Austrian to win PGA Tour event

MIAMI • Sepp Straka endured a late downpour to become the first Austrian golfer to win on the PGA Tour, shooting a final-round 66 on Sunday to claim the Honda Classic in Florida.

He finished on 10-under 270 and beat Ireland's Shane Lowry (67) by a stroke. REUTERS

Ireland pummel depleted Italy in rugby

DUBLIN • Michael Lowry scored two tries as Ireland beat Italy 57-6 in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Italy played with just 13 men for an hour after Hame Faiva was sent off and, because they resorted to uncontested scrums, they were forced to remove another player.

REUTERS

Aubameyang builds on great start to Barca career

BARCELONA • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for the third game in a row and helped Barcelona to earn a comfortable 4-0 home win against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday.

Ousmane Dembele, Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay scored Barca's other goals.

REUTERS