Sports World

Tigers recover to draw 2-2 with Stags

Boris Kopitovic and Taufik Suparno gave Tampines Rovers a 2-0 first-half lead at the Toa Payoh Stadium yesterday, but Balestier Khalsa came back to draw 2-2 in their Singapore Premier League opener.

Only 53 seconds had elapsed in the second half when Shuhei Hoshino pulled one back with a header, before Ensar Bruncevic scrambled in the equaliser in the 57th minute. Champions Lion City Sailors host Hougang United today (5.30pm).

Aussie star miler Landy dies at 91

MELBOURNE • John Landy, the Australian middle distance runner who became the second man to break the four-minute mile, has died at 91 at his home on Thursday.

He held world records for the 1,500 metres and the mile, and won Olympic bronze at the 1956 Melbourne Games. His battle with Briton Roger Bannister, the first to set the mile standard, captivated global athletics in the 1950s.

DeChambeau poised to return at Bay Hill

TORONTO • Bryson DeChambeau plans to defend his title at next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, according to a report on the PGA Tour website on Friday.

He pulled out injured after one round of the Saudi International three weeks ago.

