Sports World: Syahidah suffers narrow loss in Dubai

Syahidah suffers narrow loss in Dubai

Defending champion Nur Syahidah Alim crashed out of the World Archery Para Championships in Dubai on Wednesday.

The world No. 3, who was seeded first after qualification, narrowly lost 147-142 to Tokyo Paralympics champion Phoebe Paterson Pine in the compound women open individual quarter-finals.

Briton Paterson Pine later lost 136-132 to Italy's Maria Andrea Virgilio, who will face Russian Tatiana Andrievskaia in the final today.

Bledisloe Cup down to two Tests till 2025

SYDNEY • The annual three-match Bledisloe Cup series between Australia and New Zealand will be scaled back to two Tests until at least 2025 after a mutual decision by the trans-Tasman nations, Rugby Australia boss Andy Marinos said yesterday.

Australia and New Zealand have competed for the Bledisloe Cup since the early 1930s with the All Blacks enjoying much the better of the rivalry. The Kiwis beat Australia 3-0 last year to ensure the trophy will stay with them for a 19th straight season.

REUTERS

Leicester fan jailed, banned for attack

LONDON • A Leicester City supporter who assaulted three Nottingham Forest players during the sides' FA Cup fourth-round match has been jailed for four months and banned from attending games for 10 years, said prosecutors yesterday.

Cameron Toner, 19, ran onto the pitch and attacked Forest players while they were celebrating their third goal in a shock 4-1 win over the holders at the City Ground on Feb 6.

REUTERS