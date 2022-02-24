Sports World: Mickelson sorry for Saudi comments

Mickelson sorry for Saudi comments

LOS ANGELES • Phil Mickelson apologised on Tuesday for comments he made about the proposed Saudi-backed Super Golf League.

In an interview that was published last weekend, he criticised Saudi Arabia for its "horrible record" on human rights. But he said he would use the prospect of the new, highly lucrative tour to gain economic leverage over the PGA Tour, a position that drew the ire of fellow golfers including Rory McIlroy.

US women footballers reach deal on equal pay

LOS ANGELES • The United States Soccer Federation has settled its gender discrimination lawsuit with members of the US women's national team, agreeing to pay US$24 million (S$32.3 million).

The agreement was reached early on Tuesday to settle the case, which was filed in March 2019 before the team won their fourth World Cup.

The 28 women who sued contended that they were vastly underpaid compared to the men's team.

