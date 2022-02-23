Sports World: Infection extends Pele's hospital stay

Infection extends Pele's hospital stay

SAO PAULO • Brazilian football great Pele will remain hospitalised for a urinary tract infection in a Sao Paulo hospital, where he was already receiving chemotherapy for a colon tumour, the facility said on Monday.

The 81-year-old was initially admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein on Feb 13 to continue his treatment for a colon tumour detected in September. He has remained hospitalised since then.

Eight days after being admitted, the hospital said it had detected a urinary tract infection.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Aguero may be at Qatar World Cup

BUENOS AIRES • Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero said he could be part of Argentina's backroom staff at the World Cup in Qatar this year, after meeting Argentinian Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia on Monday.

Aguero, 33, announced his retirement from football in December because of a heart condition. His 18-year career saw him plunder over 400 goals. He said the details of his AFA role would be decided in the coming weeks.

REUTERS

Low viewing figures for Beijing Olympics

NEW YORK • An average of 11.4 million viewers watched the Beijing Olympics on NBCUniversal platforms each night - the smallest prime-time audience on record for any Winter Games and well off the 19.8 million nightly viewers for the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018.

More than two weeks of coverage from Feb 4 to 20 drew 160 million total viewers, NBCUniversal said on Monday.

NYTIMES