Sports World: Green's the first woman to win mixed-gender event

Green's the first woman to win mixed-gender event

SYDNEY • Former women's PGA Championship winner Hannah Green made history yesterday by becoming the first woman to win a mixed-gender professional golf tournament with a dominant four-shot victory at the TPS Murray River event in Australia.

The 25-year-old battled gusty conditions to record a five-under final round of 66 and break a four-way tie with Andrew Evans, Matthew Millar and Blake Collyer.

The Australian world No. 30 is the first woman to win a 72-hole mixed tournament on a major world tour.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nantes hand PSG shock 3-1 league defeat

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain were brought back down to earth after their Champions League win over Real Madrid as they lost 3-1 at Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Nantes raced into a 3-0 lead at the break via Randal Kolo Muani, Quentin Merlin and Ludovic Blas - the first time PSG had conceded thrice before half-time in over two years.

Neymar gave PSG hope with his first goal since last November, but then saw a poor 59th-minute spot kick saved.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Duplantis wins but fails to break own world record

LONDON • Olympic champion Armand Duplantis fell just short in his bid to rewrite his pole vault world record at the Birmingham Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Swede had three attempts at 6.19m, one centimetre higher than his mark of 6.18m set in Glasgow two years ago.

Duplantis, 22, came closest with this third attempt, just brushing the bar on the way down to his evident frustration. He had already won the competition by clearing 6.05m, well ahead of Brazil's Thiago Braz (5.81m).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE