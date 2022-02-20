Sports World

Covid-hit Young Lions eliminated

Ravaged by Covid-19 and injuries, Nazri Nasir's depleted national Under-23 team crashed out of the Asean Football Federation U-23 Championship after a 7-0 loss to Vietnam U-23.

The Group C match last night in Cambodia saw the Young Lions field only three fit substitutes, including two goalkeepers.

The Football Association of Singapore announced earlier that captain Jacob Mahler and forward Nicky Melvin Singh tested positive, bringing the case count in the squad to five.

Yapp just misses out on next round in UK

Singapore's nine-ball world No. 6 Aloysius Yapp finished 11 out of 16 players with six wins out of 15 race-to-five-rack matches across five days at the first Premier League Pool event in Milton Keynes, England.

The 25-year-old missed out narrowly on the top 10, and the next round of league action, only on rack difference. He pocketed US$3,750 (S$5,047).

Safiullin gets famous win over Tsitsipas

MARSEILLE • World No. 4 and top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered an embarrassing straight-sets loss to 163rd-ranked Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin in the Marseille ATP last eight on Friday.

The 24-year-old beat his Greek opponent, runner-up at the French Open last year, 6-4, 6-4.

