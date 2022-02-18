Sports World: Lin Qian adds U-19 crown to U-17 title

Lin Qian adds U-19 crown to U-17 title

Singapore's Ser Lin Qian made it a golden double when she beat France's Lucie Mobarek 3-1 (11-7, 10-12, 11-8, 11-9) in the Under-19 girls' singles final at the World Table Tennis Youth Contender Metz in France on Wednesday.

A day earlier, the 16-year-old won the Under-17 singles title after beating Germany's Mia Griesel 3-1 (11-3, 11-2, 8-11, 11-6) in the final.

Atletico lose ground after loss to Levante

MADRID • Atletico Madrid slid to a 1-0 La Liga home loss to bottom side Levante on Wednesday as they blew the chance to climb back into the Champions League places.

The Spanish champions failed to register a single shot on target as Levante won for only the second time this season courtesy of Gonzalo Melero's second-half goal. Atletico are fifth, level on 39 points with Barcelona in fourth.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Murray handed a thrashing in Qatar

DOHA • Former world No. 1 tennis star and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray crashed to one of the heaviest defeats on Wednesday, winning just a single game in a loss to Roberto Bautista Agut at the Qatar Open.

The second seeded Spaniard eased to a 6-0, 6-1 win in the second round of a tournament where Murray, now ranked 87th, was champion in 2008 and 2009.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE