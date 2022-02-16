Sports World: Curry stars on debut as Nets finally win

Curry stars on debut as Nets finally win

LOS ANGELES • Seth Curry scored 23 points on his debut for the Brooklyn Nets, who ended an 11-game losing streak in the National Basketball Association with a 109-85 victory over the Sacramento Kings in New York on Monday.

He helped Brooklyn get their first win since beating the San Antonio Spurs on Jan 21 by hitting 10 of 18 shots, including three three-pointers.

Andre Drummond, who was acquired along with Curry from Philadelphia in Thursday's deal for James Harden, finished with 11 points and nine rebounds on his Brooklyn debut.

Prize money fillip for women's cricket

LONDON • The winners of the 2022 Women's 50-over cricket World Cup will receive prize money of US$1.32 million (S$1.78 million), twice the amount awarded in the last edition, the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) announced yesterday.

The tournament will be held from March 4 to April 3 across six venues in New Zealand, played in a round-robin format with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals. The runners-up will be awarded a sum of US$600,000, some US$270,000 more than the last edition.

