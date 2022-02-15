SportsWorld

Italy chief wants Serie A on hold

ROME • The Italian Football Federation has requested postponing a round of Serie A fixtures to help the national team in their preparations for the World Cup play-offs, its president Gabriele Gravina said yesterday.

Gravina is eager to delay the March 19-20 fixtures, in order to give Italy as much preparation time as possible ahead of their clash with North Macedonia in Palermo on March 24.

REUTERS

Tatum helps Celtics extend winning run

WASHINGTON • Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Boston Celtics stretched their National Basketball Association winning streak to eight games on Sunday by defeating the Atlanta Hawks 105-95.

The Celtics improved to 33-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference, with their 20th home victory in 30 games while Atlanta fell to 26-30, 10th in the East.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Scheffler wins first Tour title at Phoenix

LOS ANGELES • Scottie Scheffler rolled in a 26-foot birdie putt on the third play-off hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale and won his first title on the PGA Tour after Patrick Cantlay missed the chance to record his third victory in six starts.

Scheffler landed his tee shot on that hole in a bunker right of the fairway, but the American rescued himself with a second shot that found the green and set up a straight, uphill putt. Scheffler and Cantlay each shot five-under 67s in their final round and finished at 16-under 268.

REUTERS

Brazil-Argentina match to be replayed

ZURICH • September's World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil that was suspended after health officials ran onto the pitch will be replayed, world governing body Fifa said yesterday.

The match in Sao Paulo was halted just five minutes after kick off when Brazilian health officials entered the pitch to stop Argentina's England-based stars from playing after they breached Brazil's immigration rules.

REUTERS