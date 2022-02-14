Sports World: Opelka outlasts Isner in historic tiebreaker

Opelka outlasts Isner in historic tiebreaker

DALLAS • Reilly Opelka fired 39 aces and held on through the longest tiebreaker in ATP Tour history to beat fellow American John Isner 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (24-22) on Saturday to reach the final of the Dallas Open.

The previous record had lasted 38 points and happened seven times, most recently in Auckland in 2020. Opelka met compatriot Jenson Brooksby in the final yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Theegala chasing 1st PGA win in Phoenix

PHOENIX • World No. 318 Sahith Theegala took a one-shot lead into the final round of the Phoenix Open after firing a two-under 69 on Saturday at Scottsdale, Arizona, as he searches for his first PGA Tour victory.

Theegala was at 14-under 199, just ahead of two-time tournament winner and fellow American Brooks Koepka (68).

REUTERS

Lowly Bochum stun champions Bayern

BERLIN • Newly promoted VfL Bochum beat Bayern Munich 4-2 on Saturday, becoming the first team since 1975 to score four goals against the Bavarians before half-time.

Bochum, who lost 7-0 when the two sides last met in September, had not defeated Bayern since 2004.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE