SportsWorld: Lee hopes to erase Phoenix heartbreak

Lee hopes to erase Phoenix heartbreak

PHOENIX • South Korean Lee Kyoung-hoon, last year's Phoenix Open runner-up, hopes to win this year's US$8.2 million (S$11 million) event after a six-under 65 for the first-round clubhouse lead on Thursday.

Title holder Brooks Koepka was among a group of three who shot 66, while world No. 1 Jon Rahm and Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele had 67s. The first round continued yesterday after play was suspended due to darkness.

PGATOUR.COM

Bahrain Grand Prix to race on till 2036

LONDON • The Bahrain Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until at least 2036, said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali yesterday, in a deal that secures the event's long-term future.

The Gulf kingdom, which held its first race in 2004, is set to host this year's season opener on March 20 for the second year in a row.

REUTERS

Vettel surprised F1 stopped protest slot

LONDON • Sebastian Vettel said Formula One drivers had not been consulted about the sport's plans to do away with the pre-race slot for taking the knee, and suggested the decision may have been taken for business reasons.

Drivers like Vettel and Lewis Hamilton started to do so in 2020 in the wake of the George Floyd riots.

REUTERS