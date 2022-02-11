Sports World: Blues face Palmeiras in Club Cup final

Blues face Palmeiras in Club Cup final

ABU DHABI • Romelu Lukaku scored his first goal in six games as Chelsea beat Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal 1-0 on Wednesday to advance to the Club World Cup final against South American champions Palmeiras tomorrow.

"Everybody's very happy that Romelu scored," said Chelsea assistant Zsolt Low, who is filling in for manager Thomas Tuchel after his positive Covid-19 test.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Champ Verstappen not feeling the heat

LONDON • Max Verstappen said he is not feeling any extra pressure as defending Formula One champion as Red Bull launched their car for the 2022 season on Wednesday.

The Dutchman clinched his first world title in controversial fashion after he passed Lewis Hamilton in a one-lap shoot-out at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bogdanovic, Utah end Warriors' run

LOS ANGELES • Bojan Bogdanovic led Utah with 23 points as the Jazz snapped the Golden State Warriors' nine-game winning streak with a 111-85 home NBA win on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers ended a six-game skid, beating the Los Angeles Lakers 107-105.

REUTERS