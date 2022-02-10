Sports World: FA contacts Rooney over comments on 2006 game

FA contacts Rooney over comments on 2006 game

LONDON • The English Football Association (FA) has sought observations from Derby County manager Wayne Rooney after he told the Daily Mail on Sunday that as a player, he wanted to injure an opponent during a game in 2006, British media reported.

The former Manchester United and England striker said he wore longer studs in a game at Chelsea because he "wanted to hurt someone".

REUTERS

Antetokounmpo bags 44 points in win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES • Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 44 points as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to four games with a 131-116 National Basketball Association win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

The Portland Trail Blazers also traded C.J. McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans, breaking up the long-time partnership with All-Star Damian Lillard.

REUTERS

Del Potro casts doubt on Rio swansong after loss

BUENOS AIRES • Injury-hit Juan Martin del Potro bid an emotional farewell to his fans while casting doubt on plans to play next week in Brazil, after losing 6-1, 6-3 to fellow Argentinian Federico Delbonis in the first round of the Argentina Open on Tuesday.

The 33-year old former US Open champion will retire this month, and the Rio de Janeiro Open, where he is a wildcard, was set to be his swansong.

REUTERS

Koh cards 73 in qualifying for HSBC Women's event

Local golfer Koh Sock Hwee shot a one-over 73 in the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship qualifying, with Aloysa Atienza just two shots behind at the Sentosa Golf Club yesterday.

The winner will earn a spot in the main tournament from March 3 to 6, also at the New Tanjong Course.

Koh played in the 2012, 2015 and 2016 editions.