Sports World: Jacobs eyes indoor, outdoor world titles

Jacobs eyes indoor, outdoor world titles

ROME • Olympic sprint champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has set his sights on gold at the indoor and outdoor world championships after returning to the track last week, the Italian said yesterday.

He marked his first race since winning the 100m and 4x100m relay at the Tokyo Games with victory in the 60m at an event in Berlin and plans on picking up the pace ahead of next month's world indoor championships in Belgrade.

REUTERS

Cup winners Senegal get warm welcome

DAKAR • The Senegal national football team arrived home on Monday after winning their first Africa Cup of Nations, to hundreds of thousands of ecstatic and chanting fans.

President Macky Sall, who hosted the team at the presidential palace yesterday, was at the airport to offer his congratulations, before the Lions of Teranga had their bus-top celebration.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Wales to play Test series in S. Africa

JOHANNESBURG • World champions South Africa will host Wales for a three-Test series in July, the national rugby body announced yesterday.

Pretoria (July 2), Bloemfontein (July 9) and Cape Town (July 16) will host the first matches of the season for the three-time Rugby World Cup winners.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE