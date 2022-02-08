SportsWorld

UK and Ireland keen to host Euro 2028

LONDON • Britain and Ireland have announced plans for a bid to host the 2028 European Championship, the football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland said in a joint statement yesterday.

The five bodies have dropped plans to bid for the 2030 World Cup as they feel that the Euros will offer a "similar return on investment" with "lower" costs. The 2024 edition will be in Germany.

REUTERS

Overmars quits over 'appalling' situation

AMSTERDAM • Ajax director of football affairs Marc Overmars has left his role of 10 years with immediate effect over a series of inappropriate messages sent to several female colleagues, the Dutch club said late on Sunday.

Chief executive Edwin van der Sar, his former Dutch and Ajax teammate, said the situation was"appalling" amid a debate in the Netherlands about the treatment of women in the workplace.

REUTERS

Fina world champs in Budapest this year

LAUSANNE • Fina yesterday confirmed that this year's World Aquatic Championships, which features swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming and open water, will be held in Budapest, Hungary, from June 18 to July 3.

The meet was initially due in Fukuoka this year, but the Japanese city has pushed back its hosting commitments until next year, with Doha, Qatar, holding the 2024 edition.

Indoor titles for Lyles and Holloway

NEW YORK • Reigning world outdoor athletics champions Noah Lyles and Grant Holloway, who both missed out on Tokyo Olympic gold, won titles at Sunday's New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

Lyles, the 200m world champion, took the 60m in a personal best of 6.56 seconds and fellow American Holloway, the world 110m hurdles champion, captured the 60m hurdles in 7.37sec.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Disabled presenting team at Beijing 2022

LONDON • Britain's Channel 4 TV yesterday said it would field the world's first all-disabled presenting team for next month's Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games.

International Paralympic Committee head Andrew Parsons hailed the TV channel's unprecedented "landmark decision" ahead of the March 4-13 Paralympics.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

France off to winning start at Six Nations

PARIS • France began their bid for a first Six Nations title since 2010 with a 37-10 bonus-point win over Italy at a rain-soaked Stade de France on Sunday, as winger Gabin Villiere ran in a hat-trick.

Les Bleus are now level with Ireland on five points at the top of the table after the opening round, ahead of their meeting in Paris on Saturday.

REUTERS